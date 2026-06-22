NORBIT and Water Linked join forces to broaden underwater technology offering

Trondheim, 22 June 2026: NORBIT has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Water Linked AS, a Trondheim-based provider of underwater navigation and imaging technology. Founded in 2013, Water Linked serves customers across global maritime, defence and offshore energy markets.



Water Linked is the company referred to in NORBIT’s stock exchange announcement on 6 May 2026 regarding exclusive negotiations for an add-on acquisition of an undisclosed Oceans-related technology company. The acquisition broadens and complements NORBIT’s Oceans product offering and strengthens NORBIT’s position as a supplier of tailored technology to underwater vehicles.



Water Linked’s product portfolio includes Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs), 3D imaging sonars, underwater modems and acoustic positioning systems, enabling navigation, perception and autonomy across subsea and surface applications, including ROVs, AUVs and uncrewed surface vessels operating in GPS-denied environments. The products are used in applications such as subsea inspection, offshore energy operations, marine research, defence and underwater infrastructure development.



As previously communicated, Water Linked has reported strong organic growth in recent years and is expected to generate around NOK 100 million in revenues in 2026 with an EBITDA margin in the range of 25–30 per cent, excluding any synergies from combining forces with NORBIT.

The transaction values Water Linked NOK 330 million on a cash and debt-free basis and will be fully cash-settled at closing. The acquisition will be financed with a new term loan. Closing of the transaction is expected on or about 30 June 2026.



“We are pleased to welcome the Water Linked colleagues to the NORBIT family. This is a good fit with our strategy to broaden and complement NORBIT’s Oceans product offering, enhancing our capabilities and enabling us to deliver increased value to our OEM customers. Water Linked brings a strong market position, a highly competent team and a development-oriented culture that fits well with NORBIT. With Water Linked located in close proximity to NORBIT’s headquarters, we have a strong foundation for collaboration as we build on our combined capabilities and pursue opportunities to realise the synergy potential,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.



Water Linked will continue its operations as Water Linked, a NORBIT Company. Existing customers can expect continuity in products, support and customer relationships, while over time benefiting from NORBIT’s broader capabilities, global sales platform and extended product offering.



“Water Linked’s technology is complementary to NORBIT Oceans. Their products are a natural extension of our underwater acoustics offering that opens interesting opportunities when combined with our existing sonar technology and customer insight. We look forward to working closely with the Water Linked team to explore the combined product roadmap and identify where we can create additional value for our complementary customer base,” says Peter K. Eriksen, Business Unit Director of NORBIT Oceans.



“Joining NORBIT is an exciting next chapter for Water Linked. Since our founding in 2013, we have built a dedicated team, a focused product portfolio and a market position based on the trust of customers worldwide. NORBIT understands our technology, our customers and our development-oriented culture. As part of NORBIT, we will have a stronger platform for further growth, continued product development and delivering even more value to customers and partners,” says Torstein Skogseth, CEO of Water Linked.



For media, investors and analysts, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO of NORBIT, +47 900 33 203

For further queries, please contact:



Peter K. Eriksen, Business Unit Director of NORBIT Oceans, +1 (805) 708-3877



Torstein Skogseth, CEO of Water Linked, +47 406 03 151



About NORBIT: NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity, and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for communication, identification, monitoring, and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, with manufacturing in Europe and North America. It has around 700 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.



For more information: www.norbit.com

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