TROY, Mich., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Dupree to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Dupree is responsible for driving all aspects of enhancing and executing Kelly’s long-term growth strategy; facilitating growth-focused collaboration across the company; and developing metrics and accountability mechanisms to ensure Kelly’s teams prioritize and deliver on growth mandates and expectations. He reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Quigley .



The CGO role reflects Kelly’s intense focus on driving maximum growth to the company’s top and bottom lines. Dupree will work with business leaders across the enterprise to accelerate Kelly’s transition to a specialty talent company – a transition that Quigley has made a top priority since assuming the CEO role last October. Dupree will ultimately own the company’s overall growth playbook and the resulting dashboard to track and report progress.

“Creating the Chief Growth Officer position and naming a top-notch professional in Tim Dupree is an important step forward in Kelly’s specialty growth strategy,” Quigley said. “Tim has deep experience growing the Kelly brand, driving collaborative results across the organization, and implementing solutions that expand and deepen customer and partner relationships and deliver growth.”

Dupree joined Kelly in 2000. His most recent position was senior vice president for Kelly’s Global Service organization, where he was responsible for leading Kelly’s worldwide service delivery process. Before that, Dupree was vice president and group leader of Global Solutions Design for Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG) and held positions of increasing responsibility in Global Solutions and Corporate Accounts. He started his career in Operations with Kelly in the Raleigh, North Carolina, market.

About Kelly®



Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

Media Contact:

Jane Stehney

Kelly Services

(248) 574-9800

stehnja@kellyservices.com

Analyst Contact: