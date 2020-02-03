ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
27-Jan-2053,483262.4714,037,723.12
28-Jan-2053,875260.5214,035,568.93
29-Jan-2052,426266.3513,963,588.45
30-Jan-2053,158265.3614,106,263.63
31-Jan-2053,738261.1814,035,188.74

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

