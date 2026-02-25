ASML publishes 2025 Annual Reports

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, February 25, 2026 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2025 Annual Reports.

The 2025 Annual Reports 'Powering technology forward with you', highlight ASML’s commitment to advancing innovation by developing technology that enables more powerful and energy-efficient microchips that have the potential to address some of humanity's toughest challenges. Our ongoing innovation relies on strong partnerships across the global semiconductor ecosystem – together we create sustainable solutions and we support the further development of AI. The 2025 Annual Reports reflect ASML's business model and strategy, corporate governance, sustainability and financial performance. Our Annual Reports include sustainability statements prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as adopted by the European Commission. The full reports and introductory video with CFO Roger Dassen are published on our website www.asml.com.

ASML's primary accounting standard is US GAAP; the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition to reporting in accordance with US GAAP, ASML also reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) for Dutch statutory purposes. The most significant recurring differences between US GAAP and IFRS-EU that affect ASML concerns the capitalization of certain product development costs, valuation of equity investments, and accounting for income taxes.

ASML will file its 2025 Annual Report under US GAAP on Form 20-F with the SEC (www.sec.gov) and under IFRS-EU with the Dutch AFM (www.afm.nl).

