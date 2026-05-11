ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 04-May-26 13,181 €1,204.16 €15,872,074 05-May-26 13,045 €1,216.79 €15,872,963 06-May-26 12,392 €1,280.89 €15,872,741 07-May-26 12,078 €1,314.16 €15,872,441 08-May-26 12,129 €1,308.64 €15,872,510

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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