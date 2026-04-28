ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Apr-26 12,863 €1,233.94 €15,872,211 21-Apr-26 12,668 €1,252.94 €15,872,300 22-Apr-26 12,694 €1,250.41 €15,872,693 23-Apr-26 12,975 €1,223.27 €15,871,867 24-Apr-26 12,823 €1,237.82 €15,872,598

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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