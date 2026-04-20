ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Apr-26 21,784 €1,255.03 €27,339,563 14-Apr-26 19,351 €1,290.78 €24,977,861 15-Apr-26 - - - 16-Apr-26 12,868 €1,233.45 €15,872,050 17-Apr-26 12,934 €1,227.19 €15,872,487

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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