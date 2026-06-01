ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|25-May-26
|11,118
|€1,427.62
|€15,872,231
|26-May-26
|11,303
|€1,404.22
|€15,871,900
|27-May-26
|11,337
|€1,400.05
|€15,872,376
|28-May-26
|11,489
|€1,381.49
|€15,871,981
|29-May-26
|11,320
|€1,402.12
|€15,872,014
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771