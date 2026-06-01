ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-May-26 11,118 €1,427.62 €15,872,231 26-May-26 11,303 €1,404.22 €15,871,900 27-May-26 11,337 €1,400.05 €15,872,376 28-May-26 11,489 €1,381.49 €15,871,981 29-May-26 11,320 €1,402.12 €15,872,014

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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