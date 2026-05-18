ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-May-26 12,057 €1,316.45 €15,872,479 12-May-26 12,243 €1,296.46 €15,872,540 13-May-26 12,148 €1,306.55 €15,872,002 14-May-26 11,763 €1,349.34 €15,872,325 15-May-26 12,177 €1,303.43 €15,871,843

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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