ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
27-Apr-2612,895€1,230.88€15,872,194
28-Apr-2613,323€1,191.32€15,872,019
29-Apr-2613,383€1,186.05€15,872,876
30-Apr-2613,229€1,199.81€15,872,335
01-May-26---

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

        


 


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