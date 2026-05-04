ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Apr-26 12,895 €1,230.88 €15,872,194 28-Apr-26 13,323 €1,191.32 €15,872,019 29-Apr-26 13,383 €1,186.05 €15,872,876 30-Apr-26 13,229 €1,199.81 €15,872,335 01-May-26 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938

Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



