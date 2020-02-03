PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALC , the leader in first-party consumer data products and services, announced today that the company has been selected to provide data management and donor acquisition services for Easterseals, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit service providers and advocates for children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. As part of the agreement, ALC will provide direct mail marketing services to generate support for Easterseals.



As America’s largest nonprofit healthcare organization, Easterseals is committed to the comprehensive health and wellness of the more than 1.5 million people with disabilities and special needs that it serves annually and is prepared to respond to the needs of the one in four Americans living with disability today with outcomes-based services for all disabilities throughout the lifespan.

“We chose to partner with ALC based on their reputation for excellence in both data management and direct mail,” said Angela Williams, President and CEO of Easterseals. “It is critical that we reach the right donors with the right messages in order to garner much-needed support to continue to deliver life-changing services and advocacy so people with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in their communities. We believe ALC has the expertise we need to generate this support for us.”

“We’re proud to be working with Easterseals to build awareness of its brand and the impact it has made for more than 100 years in the lives of people with disabilities and their families,” said Britt Vatne, President of Data Management at ALC. “ALC has always had a special relationship with the nonprofit community, and we’re proud to leverage our expertise on behalf of Easterseals.”

About ALC

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry's leading privately-held providers of first-party data services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey—and with offices across the United States —the company enables its roster of clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of marketing information.

About Easterseals

For more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 68 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, assistive technology, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we’re fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100 empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com