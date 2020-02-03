Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU®, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage, and software.

The CRN editorial team selects the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies according to their originality and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

In addition to honoring outstanding technology suppliers, the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list also enables solution providers to identify the most advanced cloud technology players — aiding them in selecting the companies that can best support their cloud service needs.

HYCU, Inc. was founded with the belief there is a fundamentally different way in which companies need to handle their data protection and management in the emerging world of multi-cloud. With more than four clouds in use at most organizations worldwide, the need for solutions to backup, manage, protect and recover data has never been greater. With the introduction of HYCU Protégé, HYCU has expanded its partner-focused offerings to include a single pane of glass solution to manage their entire multi-cloud data without having to give up the benefits of HYCU’s purpose-built platform for on-premises and public clouds.

"The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology."

“To be named one of the Coolest of the Cool by CRN once is an honor, but to be named again is exceptional,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “It’s a testament to the work our team continues to do to help our partners and their customers deliver value in their multi-cloud data management infrastructure investments. We’re excited at what 2020 will bring, and look forward to delivering solutions that increase our partners’ bottom line.”

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

For information on HYCU and our global partner program, visit: https://www.hycu.com/partners/become-a-reseller/, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com