HYCU® Earns Place On CRN’s Cloud 100 List For 2026

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2026 Cloud 100 list and one of The 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies of The 2026 Cloud 100 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud monitoring and management, cloud security, cloud software and cloud storage.

CRN’s Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

“Being named to CRN’s Cloud 100 List is a tremendous honor and a strong validation of the work our team and partners do every day to simplify data protection in an increasingly complex cloud and SaaS world,” said Simon Taylor, founder and CEO of HYCU. “This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering our partners with a truly SaaS-native platform that helps them drive customer success, accelerate growth, and deliver real business value. We are incredibly grateful to the CRN editors for this recognition and proud to stand alongside so many innovators shaping the future of cloud computing. The importance that providing innovative cyber resilient, secure, and modern data protection solutions for our global channel partners and their customers continues to be our focus in 2026 and beyond.”

HYCU was selected for the 2026 CRN Cloud 100 List for its continued innovation in SaaS-first, multi-cloud data protection and its strong commitment to the channel. Through its R-Cloud™ Platform, HYCU enables partners to deliver simple, scalable, and secure data protection across on-prem, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, helping customers modernize their IT strategies while addressing growing demands around cyber resilience, compliance, and operational simplicity. HYCU’s partner-first approach, rapid growth, and consistent product innovation position it as a trusted cloud vendor for solution providers building differentiated cloud portfolios.

“As organizations rapidly evolve their cloud strategies—driven by the growing demands of digital transformation and AI-powered solutions—cloud innovation has never been more critical,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies featured in this year’s Cloud 100 are setting new benchmarks, delivering cutting-edge products and services that enable solution providers to scale their cloud capabilities and better serve their customers. We’re excited to watch these innovators continue to shape the future of cloud computing in the year ahead.”

The 2026 CRN Cloud 100 list is featured online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

