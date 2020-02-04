Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4 February 2020 at 11:00 am EET

Decisions of Hoivatilat Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Hoivatilat Plc was held today in Helsinki, Finland. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on the remuneration of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board of Directors and the disbandment of the Shareholders' Nomination Board in accordance with the proposals of Aureit Holding Oy.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors will be remunerated in accordance with Hoivatilat Plc’s current practice as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019, apart from the Vice Chairman of the Board who will be paid a monthly remuneration of EUR 3,333 and the Aedifica representatives who waive their right to remuneration. The meeting compensation payable to Board members other than the Aedifica representatives for meetings of the Board of Directors and its committees will be paid in accordance with current practice as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019. In addition, all board members including the Aedifica representatives are compensated for travel and other expenses directly related to their Hoivatilat board duties in accordance with the company's current practice.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The following persons were elected as members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting: Stefaan Gielens, Pertti Huuskonen, Ingrid Daerden, Laurence Gacoin, Reijo Tauriainen and Kari Nenonen. Stefaan Gielens was elected Chairman of the Board and Pertti Huuskonen was elected Vice Chairman of the Board.

Disbandment of the Nomination Board

The General Meeting resolved to disband the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

Minutes of the General Meeting

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available at the company’s website www.hoivatilat.fi/en/for-investors/governance/genaral-meeting/ and at the company's head office at Lentokatu 2, 90460 Oulunsalo, Finland on 18 February 2020 at the latest.

In Helsinki, 4 February 2020

Hoivatilat Plc

Board of Directors

