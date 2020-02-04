GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has confirmed that approximately 100,000 drivers downloaded the Drive XPO™ mobile app in 2019. The app facilitates on-the-road driver access to XPO Connect™, the company’s digital freight marketplace. Carrier registrations on XPO Connect™, currently at over 40,000, are also growing rapidly.



Drive XPO™ gives drivers transacting with XPO’s brokerage service the procurement tools they need to source loads on XPO Connect™ based on time, place, freight and equipment type. The company’s proprietary algorithms analyze spot rates, driving conditions and other factors that impact bid decisions. A virtual counteroffer feature allows shippers and carriers to negotiate in real time, leading to better outcomes on both sides.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “XPO is the original disruptor in transportation innovation, and XPO Connect is a leading platform in the industry. Carriers are excited to get such a high level of visibility for their business. Drivers give the app high marks for ease of use and proactive income opportunities, like backhauls that reduce empty miles. These are all reasons behind the rapid adoption we’re seeing.”

The Drive XPO™ app can be downloaded at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

