Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release, 4 February 2020, at 4.30 p.m. (EET)

Hoivatilat Plc: Change in the publication schedule for the Financial Statements Bulletin and the Annual General Meeting

Hoivatilat Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019 on Friday 21 February 2020. The company previously announced that the Financial Statements Bulletin will be published on February 25, 2020.

Hoivatilat Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held in June 2020. The company previously announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March, 2020.

Hoivatilat Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:



Jussi Karjula

CEO

tel. +358 40 773 4054

Hoivatilat in brief: