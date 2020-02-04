Hoivatilat Plc
Stock Exchange Release, 4 February 2020, at 4.30 p.m. (EET)
Hoivatilat Plc: Change in the publication schedule for the Financial Statements Bulletin and the Annual General Meeting
Hoivatilat Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019 on Friday 21 February 2020. The company previously announced that the Financial Statements Bulletin will be published on February 25, 2020.
Hoivatilat Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held in June 2020. The company previously announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March, 2020.
Hoivatilat Plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
Jussi Karjula
CEO
tel. +358 40 773 4054
Hoivatilat in brief:
Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, schools and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi
Hoivatilat Oyj
OULUNSALO, FINLAND
