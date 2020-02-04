VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to present Anna Moreton, CPA, CA, audit partner at Baker Tilly WM LLP and Han Shu, CPA, CA, director of finance at GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions with the Distinguished Service Award for their remarkable commitment and dedication to the CPA profession and their communities.



Anna Moreton, CPA, CA, has been an audit partner with Baker Tilly WM LLP since 2014. For over 15 years, Moreton has also served as an active volunteer within the CPA profession in B.C. and nationally. She has dedicated her time and skill to improving Canada’s accounting and auditing standards. Moreton served as a member of the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board from 2013 to 2019 where she represented small and medium-sized practitioners in setting standards for review engagements, compilations, and auditor reporting. Her efforts and insights helped advance the accounting profession while contributing to the public interest.

Han Shu, CPA, CA, is the director of finance at GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions in Surrey. A passionate volunteer in her community, Shu is treasurer of the Queen’s Park Healthcare Foundation in New Westminster, where she oversees the foundation’s financial reporting and risk management, and has led the board in strengthening its risk management strategies and improving financial policies. In addition, Shu is active with the CPA profession, having served as chair of CPABC’s Burnaby/New Westminster Chapter where she led the Chapter to earning a financial surplus that was donated to the CPA Education Foundation. Shu also led the creation of an award at Douglas College to recognize Bachelor of Business Administration students in its Data Analytics in Accounting Concentration program.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“The philanthropic work of volunteers like Anna and Han brings a positive impact on communities and the lives of others. They are truly deserving of this award.”

