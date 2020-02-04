LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”)

Directorate Changes

Resignation of Sir Malcolm Williamson

OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings bank, announces that Sir Malcolm Williamson has informed the OSB board of directors (the “OSB Board”) that he will step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and from the OSB Board with immediate effect.

Sir Malcolm joined Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (“CCFSG”) as a Non-Executive director in June 2017, becoming Chairman of the CCFSG board of directors in August 2017 and led CCFSG through its successful initial public offering in October that year. Sir Malcolm became Chairman of the OSB Board in October 2019, following the successful combination of OSB and CCFSG (the “Combination”). Sir Malcolm worked closely with the then Chairman of OSB (David Weymouth) during the negotiations that led to the Combination, after which David Weymouth assumed the role of Deputy Chairman of the OSB Board and continued to work closely with Sir Malcolm as the integration of OSB and CCFSG commenced.

Following Sir Malcolm’s retirement, the OSB Board is very pleased to announce the appointment of David Weymouth as Chairman of the OSB Board and to the Group Nomination and Governance Committee, in each case subject to regulatory approval.

Andy Golding, Chief Executive of OSB, said: “On behalf of the OSB Board and executive team I would like to thank Sir Malcolm for his stewardship and guidance of CCFSG and the subsequent combination with OSB. The continuity provided by the appointment of David is valuable as we execute on the strategy for the OSB Group, as enlarged by the Combination with CCFSG.”

Sir Malcolm Williamson said: “I am delighted that the combination of OSB and CCFSG has gone well, and feel as I approach my 81st birthday that it is a good time to reduce my work load and spend more time with my family and on hobbies. I wish the OSB Board and Management Team my best wishes for the future”

Appointment of Rod Duke

Sir Malcolm is also stepping down from his role as Chairman of Charter Court Financial Services Limited (“CCFSL”), the regulated banking entity which forms part of the CCFSG sub-group. In order to maintain the independence of the board of directors of CCFSL (the “CCFSL Board”), Rod Duke has agreed to step down from the OSB Board and will become Chairman of the CCFSL Board subject to regulatory approval.

Resignation of Eric Anstee

Additionally, OSB announces that after four years as a Non-Executive Director, Eric Anstee has tendered his resignation from the OSB Board and will step down with immediate effect. Eric joined the OSB Board as a Non-Executive Director shortly after the initial public offering of OSB, and, as Chair of the Audit Committee from 1 January 2016 until 4 October 2019, has helped OSB grow and establish itself as a FTSE250 company.

Andy Golding, Chief Executive of OSB, said: "I would like to thank Eric for the valuable contribution he has made to the success of OSB. Eric will be missed and I wish him well in the future."

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13R.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (“CCFSG”) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

