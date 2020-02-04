Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 04.02.2020 at 18.45 EET Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 04.02.2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation In the Nasdaq Helsinki Date 4.2.2020 Exchange transaction BUY Share trading code ROVIO Amount, shares 32767 Average price/share, EUR 4,491825 Total cost, EUR 147 183,61 Rovio now holds a total of 2 435 553 shares including the shares repurchased on 04.02.2020 On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation OP Corporate Bank PLC Marko Niemi Ville Orava

