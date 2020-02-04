AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company announced Dr. Joshua S. Rovner became the first spine surgeon to implant HEDRON IA, a 3D printed integrated ALIF spacer that leverages anchors or screws for vertebral body fixation. The minimally invasive outpatient procedure was recently performed at Englewood Health, one of New Jersey’s leading hospitals and healthcare networks.



“Offering my patients the benefits of smaller incisions and less exposure to potential complications is why I specialize in minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr. Joshua S. Rovner. “For the ALIF procedure, I require an implant that’s easy to insert yet provides a sturdy construct. HEDRON delivered with the additional benefit of endplate-to-endplate porosity to promote fusion.”

HEDRON spacers feature a biomimetic porous scaffold designed to promote bone formation onto and through the implant. Unlike first generation 3D printed implants, HEDRON strikes the optimal balance of strength and porosity through a sturdy frame and a pore size distribution similar to trabecular bone.

“The launch of HEDRON demonstrates our commitment to improving patient outcomes by commercializing innovative musculoskeletal solutions that advance our market leading position,” said Mark Adams, VP of Product Development. “HEDRON IA is the second in a full line of 3D printed interbody fusion spacers with an internal architecture that demonstrates significantly more bone ingrowth in an animal model at 6 weeks post-op compared to PEEK and titanium implants1.”

Indication

HEDRON IA™ Integrated Lumbar Spacers are integrated lumbar interbody fusion devices intended for use in patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) at one or two contiguous levels of the lumbosacral spine (L2-S1). DDD is defined as discogenic back pain with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies. These patients should be skeletally mature and have had at least six (6) months of non-operative treatment. In addition, these patients may have up to Grade 1 spondylolisthesis or retrolisthesis at the involved level(s). HEDRON IAÔ Spacers are to be filled with autograft bone and/or allogenic bone graft composed of cancellous and/or corticocancellous bone. These devices are intended to be used with three screws or anchors which accompany the implants. When used with screws, these devices are stand-alone interbody fusion devices. When used with anchors, these devices are intended for use with supplemental fixation (e.g. facet screws or posterior fixation). Hyperlordotic implants (≥25° lordosis) are intended for use with supplemental fixation (e.g. facet screws or posterior fixation). When used without screws or anchors, these devices are intended for use with supplemental fixation (e.g. facet screws or posterior fixation).

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com .

1. Lumbar Ovine Sheep Model Study Data on file

