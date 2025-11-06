Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Worldwide net sales were $769.0 million, an increase of 22.9%, or an increase of 22.3% on a constant currency basis

Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $669.8 million, an increase of 7.0%, or an increase of 6.5% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the quarter was $119.0 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.88 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.18, increasing 134.0% and 42.6%, respectively

“We are pleased with the strength of our overall results and continued progress throughout the company,” commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Q3 revenue rose 23%, driven by 10% growth in our US Spine business, as momentum accelerated during the quarter with broad based demand across our products and geographies. Our recently acquired Nevro business continued to exceed expectations, underscoring the strength of our integration strategy, as we position this business for future growth. Strength in revenue translated into enhanced earnings and profitability, with meaningful improvements in adjusted gross margins and operating expenses, reflecting both synergy capture and operating leverage from the NuVasive merger and Nevro acquisition. Looking ahead, we remain focused on finishing 2025 strong, with a clear path toward consistent organic growth through innovation, disciplined execution and delivering differentiated technologies that improve patient outcomes.”

“Our third quarter results highlight our ability to balance growth with operational efficiency and synergy execution. We achieved record non-GAAP free cash flow of $213.9 million in the quarter, up 24% quarter-over-quarter and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.18, growing 43% compared to the prior year quarter,” commented Kyle Kline, Chief Financial Officer. “We’ve executed share repurchases of $40 million this past quarter, bringing our total repurchases to $255.5 million through the first nine months of 2025, further demonstrating our confidence in the business and our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $769.0 million, an as-reported increase of 22.9% over the third quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024. International net sales increased by 16.5% over the third quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 13.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $119.0 million, an increase of 129.5% over the same period in the prior year. The increase in GAAP net income was primarily driven by higher sales of $143.3 million, with sales from the recently acquired Nevro contributing $99.3 million. GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.88, compared to $0.38 for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 134.0%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, provision for litigation, and restructuring-related costs, was $1.18, compared to $0.83 in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 42.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $249.7 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $213.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2025 Annual Guidance

The Company increased its guidance for full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.86 to $2.90 billion from the previous range of $2.80 to $2.90 billion, and increased its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 from the previous range of $3.00 to $3.30. The Company now expects its Nevro acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2025.



About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, bargain purchase gains, certain valuation allowance releases on deferred tax assets, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We are also presenting base business sales and base Adjusted EBIDTA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro Corp., and subsidiaries. We believe these provide insight to how the Company is performing without the impact of our most recent acquisition. Finally, we are also presenting a measure of sales on a day-adjusted basis. This represents a calculation of sales using a comparable number of selling days as in the previous period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP net sales growth on a constant currency basis, base business sales and base Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro Corp., and day-adjusted basis sales are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025

2024 Net sales $ 769,048 $ 625,705 $ 2,112,511 $ 1,862,062 Cost of Sales and Operating expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 252,533 270,515 696,695 772,042 Research and development 38,067 35,380 111,083 130,346 Selling, general and administrative 313,597 240,062 860,018 728,195 Amortization of intangibles 29,843 30,076 88,834 89,461 Acquisition-related costs (2,713 ) (3,617 ) 31,500 12,535 Restructuring costs 358 5,191 13,905 23,766 Operating income/(loss) 137,363 48,098 310,476 105,717 Other income/(expense), net: Interest income/(expense), net 1,455 (775 ) 3,829 (5,004 ) Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (161 ) 10,279 4,147 (5,795 ) Bargain purchase gain 3,800 — 114,361 — Other income/(expense) 1,537 (570 ) 3,022 1,137 Total other income/(expense), net 6,631 8,934 125,359 (9,662 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 143,994 57,032 435,835 96,055 Income tax provision/(benefit) 25,028 5,196 38,561 19,576 Net income/(loss) $ 118,966 $ 51,836 $ 397,274 $ 76,479 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 30 912 347 1,783 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 658 3,976 17,441 1,446 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 688 4,888 17,788 3,229 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 119,654 $ 56,724 $ 415,062 $ 79,708 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.38 $ 2.93 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.38 $ 2.90 $ 0.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,502 135,615 135,484 135,390 Diluted 135,394 138,062 137,219 137,245





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,769 $ 784,438 Short-term marketable securities 18,754 105,619 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $27,406 and $15,505, respectively 619,116 557,697 Inventories 771,538 659,233 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,177 49,640 Income taxes receivable 69,007 20,633 Total current assets 1,924,361 2,177,260 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $646,664 and $545,786, respectively 577,791 561,909 Operating lease right of use assets 59,411 49,647 Long-term marketable securities 16,684 66,134 Intangible assets, net 773,902 795,117 Goodwill 1,434,291 1,432,387 Other assets 76,838 75,096 Deferred income taxes 232,362 94,200 Total assets $ 5,095,640 $ 5,251,750 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,227 $ 75,118 Accrued expenses 325,924 260,591 Operating lease liabilities 14,355 10,249 Income taxes payable 1,285 10,725 Senior convertible notes — 443,351 Business acquisition liabilities 18,900 33,739 Deferred revenue 18,267 22,140 Total current liabilities 465,958 855,913 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 78,247 89,496 Operating lease liabilities 104,988 83,588 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 22,538 23,889 Other liabilities 25,084 21,531 Total liabilities 696,815 1,074,417 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,175,355 and 114,990,219 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 112 115 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 3,095,279 3,031,244 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 10,927 (6,861 ) Retained earnings 1,292,485 1,152,813 Total equity 4,398,825 4,177,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,095,640 $ 5,251,750





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 397,274 $ 76,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bargain purchase gain (114,361 ) — Acquired in-process research and development — 12,613 Depreciation and amortization 207,831 185,796 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities (474 ) (119 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 15,988 16,194 Amortization of inventory fair value step-up 12,973 168,097 Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up 6,658 19,973 Stock-based compensation expense 38,361 42,284 Allowance for expected credit losses 5,311 15,667 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 2,668 8,608 Change in deferred income taxes 525 (92,723 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 8,438 2,687 Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (16,425 ) (18,084 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment (14,621 ) (2,354 ) (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable 11,971 (100,545 ) Inventories (17,420 ) (17,973 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,689 ) (3,108 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (654 ) 1,294 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,442 389 Income taxes payable/receivable (57,936 ) (4,876 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 504,860 310,299 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (37,109 ) (13,366 ) Maturities of marketable securities 58,630 47,746 Sales of marketable securities 115,608 9,644 Purchases of property and equipment (118,482 ) (98,318 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (252,546 ) (17,635 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (9,666 ) — Proceeds from credit facility 20,000 — Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (20,000 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (243,565 ) (71,929 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (11,240 ) (37,003 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 26,999 41,156 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (2,698 ) (6,795 ) Repurchase of common stock (255,451 ) (84,787 ) Repayment of senior convertible notes (449,985 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (692,375 ) (87,429 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 18,411 4,533 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (412,669 ) 155,474 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 784,438 467,292 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 371,769 $ 622,766 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 95,096 $ 117,474 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 13,454 $ 4,802





Supplemental Financial Information



Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 741,009 $ 587,402 $ 2,027,124 $ 1,755,011 Enabling Technologies 28,039 38,303 85,387 107,051 Total net sales $ 769,048 $ 625,705 $ 2,112,511 $ 1,862,062





Liquidity and Capital Resources:

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,769 $ 784,438 Short-term marketable securities 18,754 105,619 Long-term marketable securities 16,684 66,134 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 407,207 $ 956,191

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 0.6% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income/(loss) $ 118,966 $ 51,836 $ 397,274 $ 76,479 Interest (income)/expense, net (1,455 ) 775 (3,829 ) 5,004 Provision for income taxes 25,028 5,196 38,561 19,576 Depreciation and amortization 71,126 66,947 207,831 185,796 EBITDA 213,665 124,754 639,837 286,855 Stock-based compensation expense 11,528 11,356 37,838 36,530 Provision for litigation, net 28,261 (676 ) 24,353 628 Merger and acquisition-related costs (1) 4,678 61,160 46,177 185,160 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (946 ) — (2,255 ) (267 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (3,045 ) (8,912 ) (15,382 ) (2,354 ) Restructuring costs 2,260 6,009 22,909 31,542 Bargain Purchase Gain (3,800 ) — (114,361 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 252,601 $ 193,691 $ 639,116 $ 538,094 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 15.5 % 8.3 % 18.8 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 32.8 % 31.0 % 30.3 % 28.9 % (1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs table.





Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2025 2024 2025

2024

(In thousands) Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ 6,957 $ 60,756 $ 12,973 $ 168,097 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (2,721 ) (4,133 ) 2,681 8,610 Employee-related costs (b) — 3,574 27,418 5,031 Other acquisition-related costs (a) 442 963 3,105 3,422 Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 4,678 $ 61,160 $ 46,177 $ 185,160 (a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees. (b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income/(loss) $ 118,966 $ 51,836 $ 397,274 $ 76,479 Provision for litigation, net 28,261 (676 ) 24,353 628 Amortization of intangibles 29,843 30,076 88,834 89,461 Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 4,678 61,160 46,177 185,160 Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (946 ) — (2,255 ) (267 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (3,045 ) (8,912 ) (15,382 ) (2,354 ) Restructuring Costs 2,260 6,009 22,909 31,542 Bargain Purchase Gain (3,800 ) — (114,361 ) — Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (1,740 ) — (36,555 ) — Tax effect of adjusting items (15,127 ) (25,507 ) (40,034 ) (78,454 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 159,350 $ 113,986 $ 370,960 $ 302,195 (1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.





Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 769,048 $ 625,705 $ 2,112,511 $ 1,862,062 Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 252,533 270,515 696,695 772,042 Amortization of Intangibles 22,665 23,841 69,516 66,593 Gross Profit $ 493,850 $ 331,349 $ 1,346,300 $ 1,023,427 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 6,957 60,756 12,973 168,097 Amortization of Intangibles 22,665 23,841 69,516 66,593 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 523,472 $ 415,946 $ 1,428,789 $ 1,258,117 Gross Profit % of Net Sales 64.2 % 53.0 % 63.7 % 55.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 68.1 % 66.5 % 67.6 % 67.6 %





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.88 $ 0.38 $ 2.90 $ 0.56 Provision for litigation, net 0.21 (0.00 ) 0.18 — Amortization of intangibles 0.22 0.22 0.65 0.65 Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 0.03 0.44 0.34 1.35 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (0.00 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring costs 0.02 0.04 0.17 0.23 Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (0.01 ) — (0.27 ) — Bargain Purchase Gain (0.03 ) — (0.83 ) — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.11 ) (0.18 ) (0.29 ) (0.57 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.83 $ 2.70 $ 2.20 (1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs. * amounts may not add due to rounding.





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 249,696 $ 203,655 $ 504,860 $ 310,299 Purchases of property and equipment (35,817 ) (41,952 ) (118,482 ) (98,318 ) Free cash flow $ 213,879 $ 161,703 $ 386,378 $ 211,981





Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended

Reported Currency

Impact on

Constant

Currency September 30,

Net Sales Current

Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

Growth Period Net Sales

Growth United States $ 617,633 $ 495,789 24.6 % $ — 24.6 % International 151,415 129,916 16.5 % 3,974 13.5 % Total net sales $ 769,048 $ 625,705 22.9 % $ 3,974 22.3 %





Base Business and Nevro Corp. Net Sales Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales of Nevro products $ 99,254 $ — $ 193,839 $ — Net Sales of base business 669,794 625,705 1,918,671 1,862,062 Total net sales $ 769,048 $ 625,705 $ 2,112,511 $ 1,862,062





Base Business and Nevro Corp. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries $ 16,115 $ — $ 14,805 $ — Adjusted EBITDA of base business 236,486 193,691 624,311 538,094 Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 252,601 $ 193,691 $ 639,116 $ 538,094 (1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation