SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock sold in connection with the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by RAPT. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.



BMO Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from the underwriters.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4, for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1), that are in the discovery stage of development.

