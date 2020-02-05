VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPX - Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has today announced that its R80 unified security software is now available as a cloud service. This gives customers the quickest route to deploying Check Point’s unified security management across their entire network fabric from their web browser, with no deployment time needed, and no need for ongoing maintenance or manual updates.



The new R80 Security Management-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution extends Check Point’s Fast Track Network Security suite of solutions to deliver unprecedented protection, scalability, and ease of deployment and control for enterprises. R80 Security MaaS gives holistic visibility of security across organizations’ entire infrastructures in a customizable visual dashboard, enabling the most complex environments to be managed more efficiently, cutting operational time by up to 60% compared with other solutions.

R80 is the industry’s most advanced unified security software for on-premise and cloud environments, with over 160 technology integrations. The latest version, R80.40 has over 100 new features to extend protection, streamline operational processes and enhance productivity. R80 Security MaaS delivers:

Management of all Check Point products from the cloud, directly from a web browser

Fully-automated updates to ensure the latest protections are always applied

On-demand expansion to seamlessly onboard more gateways with no physical limits

Zero maintenance makes your environments more secure, manageable and compliant

The ability to store and access logs indefinitely

“R80 Management-as-a-Service further accelerates and simplifies enterprise security management processes, by eliminating manual maintenance and updates and supporting on-demand scalability,” said Itai Greenberg, VP Product Management at Check Point. “Together with the Fast Track Network Security suite of advanced gateways, it gives customers the quickest route to hyperscale, high-performance network security while improving the efficiency of their operations.”

Fast Track Network Security comprises five new Quantum Security Gateways™ which feature Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection. The new range starts with the 3600 model for branch offices and extends to the large enterprise with the 16000 Turbo Hyperscale gateway, which delivers 17.6 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention throughput – over 2x faster than rival high-end gateways, while using less than half the energy.

Fast Track Network Security’s combination of new Security Gateways, the enhanced R80.40 software and its availability as a cloud service offering enables organizations to deploy the most advanced, fully scalable and easy-to-manage protections against evolving fifth-generation threats.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/products/security-management-as-a-service

Availability

Check Point Fast Track Network Security will be available from our global network of partners.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.