Annual Report for 2019
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 1 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
5 February 2020
Sales growth of 2.2 percent in a volatile market, achieving strong profitability with an EBIT margin of 13.5 percent
CEO comment
Commenting on the Group’s performance, CEO Jens Birgersson says:
“We navigated last year’s mixed market conditions well, achieving strong profitability and good sales growth, with the Systems segment performing especially well. We also invested in new and upgraded manufacturing and research facilities. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued market volatility, with low-single digit sales growth and solid profitability. The growing demand for naturally fire-resistant, recyclable stone wool products should help smooth out overall volatility”.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Conference call:
ROCKWOOL Group will host an earnings call on 6 February 2020 at 11.00 CET. To attend the conference call dial +45 35445577, +44 3333000804 or +1 6319131422. Passcode 43564907#. The conference call will be transmitted live on www.rockwoolgroup.com
