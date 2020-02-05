GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced T3 E3 analyzer to support T1 E1 frames transmission from within the software in addition to monitoring the data over T3 E3 lines.



“GL’s T3 E3 Analyzer is capable of processing signaling, voice, and data full T3 (DS3) or E3 data streams, dropping and inserting T1 (DS1) or E1, and analysis of HDLC, ATM, Frame Relay, and PPP Protocols. It includes various signal testing capabilities for Unchannelized (Unstructured) and Channelized (Structured) T3 E3 Traffic,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “A T3 line is an ultra-high-speed signal capable of transmitting data at rates up to 44.736 Mbps. An E3 signal is situated at the third level within the Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy (PDH) and has a bit rate of 34.368 Mbps. The channelized option in the T3 E3 Analyzer uses 'software-only' approach to support direct access to all 2x28 T1s or 2x21 E1s or 2x16 E1s on a T3/E3 line per board for analysis and monitoring– all within a single PC, including differing T1/E1 framing formats, physical layer alarms, and payloads.”

GL also offers mTOP™ T3 E3 Rackmount variants, which includes the USB based T3 E3 Analyzer hardware unit combined with necessary PC interface (Intel i3/i7, 256GB HDD, 8GB memory, Win10 Pro 64 bit), making it suitable for high density lab testing.

Features

Provides support for channelized T3 E3 to T1 E1

Supports up to 28 T1s and 16 E1s channels per T3/E3 port, in total it supports up to 56 T1s and 32 E1s

Analysis and generation of all 56 T1s (1.544 Mbps each), or 32 E1s (2.048 Mbps each)

Analysis and generation of Fractional T1s and E1s, N x T1s or N x E1s features

Supports monitoring and generation of T1/E1 alarms in channelized T3/E3 lines

Comprehensive analysis and generation of voice, data, fax, protocol, analog, and digital signals, including echo and voice quality testing

Supports Protocol Analysis and simulation of all structured protocols – HDLC, ISDN Analysis over T3 E3 Signals (56 T1s), CAS, and more

Extracting T1s/E1s from multiple T3/E3 ports is supported.

Physical Layer analyzer to monitor T3/E3 and T1 E1 line alarms and send SNMP traps to monitoring applications.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



