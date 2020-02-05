Blagnac, France, February 05th 2020-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

2019 Turnover

Growth up by +16.0% at €M185

At constant exchange rate and perimeter*: +11.9%

SOGECLAIR is designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the aerospace and transport sectors.

The turnover for 2019 increases by 16.0% (11.9% at constant exchange rate and perimeter).

*The turnover at constant perimeter is deducted from the share produced by companies acquired on August 1st 2018 over the period from January 01st to July 31st 2019, representing €M3.8. The impact on the turnover related to exchange rate fluctuations represents €M 2.8.

By division Turnover (€ million)

2019 Turnover (€ million)

2018



Variation as %



Aerospace

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 147.8

145.0 134.7

134.7 +9.7%

+7.7% Simulation

At constant exchange rate and perimeter 34.9

31.1 21.7

21.7 +60.7%

+43.2% Vehicle 2.2 3.0 -25.4% Total

185.0 159.4 +16.0% International 104.7 88.0 +18.9%

After a 8.2% growth in 2018, the year 2019 accelerates to +16%.

Aerospace division (79.9% of turnover) at +9.7% benefits from the exchange rate for €2.8 million and was driven particularly by products in Europe, in Canada and in the United States.

Simulation division (18.9% of turnover) jumps by 60.7%. At constant exchange rate and perimeter, the progression comes to +43.2%. To note the good performance in turnover of the activities linked to the vehicle simulation and SYDAC, subsidiary acquired in August 2018.

Vehicle division (1.2% of turnover) decreases by 25.4%. Restated from the intragroup (for the simulation division), the annual turnover slightly grows.

By geographical area 2019

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution

(as %) France 80.3 43.4% +12.4% Europe 54.0 29.2% +24.5% America 41.9 22.7% +11.0% Asia-Pacific 8.0 4.3% +26.7% Rest of the world 0.8 0.4% +35.1%

Internationalization exceeds for the 1st time €100 million. All the geographical areas are progressing, France makes +12.4% whereas the international increases by 18.9%. To point the strong growth of the Asia-Pacific area (+26.7%) thanks to the locations of Sydac acquired in 2018.

By activity 2019 Turnover

(€ million) Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution

(as %) Development (service) 37.9 20.5% -0.8% Serie (service) 68.2 36.9% +8.7% Products 78.9 42.6% +34.8%

Products are accelerating strongly (+34.8%), they are the 1st activity of SOGECLAIR with 42.6% of turnover thanks to the positioning undertaken during the last years. Development service activities are stable (-0.8%) % while those linked to the serie remain dynamics and increase (+8.7%).

Perspectives

Thanks to its ongoing investments in innovative technologies, SOGECLAIR has demonstrated its ability to generate a balanced growth as well as in terms of the mix of its offer than its geographic footprint. Building on its strengths, SOGECLAIR intends to go on with its strategy and anticipates for 2020 a new year of growth.

Next announcement: 2019 Results on March 18th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market.

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space and transport. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the Group counts nearly 1,700 staff working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150

(Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

