Winchester, VA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transitions in Progress, LLC (TIP) announces the launch of TIP Centers of Excellence (COE) where customers can now utilize the award-winning TIP Assessment® methodology to create an internal value-add Voice of the Customer (VOC) practice. Complete with on-line and classroom training, the TIP COE will enable companies to create a company-wide repository of completed assessments uniformly executed and implemented for a fraction of the cost of external like-services.

The TIP Assessment® methodology is a patented service process created out of a passion to see defense contractors and government customers improve work relationships and ultimately contractor performance. Created by retired military officer, Carla Villarreal, it is a 360 Voice of the Customer assessment which gives a voice to the team on both sides of the aisle, enabling actionable results without fear of retribution. Relationships are strengthened as problems are uncovered in a non-threatening manner and presented for joint resolution.

The TIP methodology has been applauded in recent years as a multi-award recipient of the Stevie Awards, Best in Biz Award, and magazine recognition as a Vetrepreneur of the Year Finalist. Per CEO Carla Villarreal, “The process is a reliable way for capture, BD and delivery to gain clear insight into customer perceptions while strengthening the customer intimacy muscle. The TIP Assessment® methodology has been perfected over 13 years resulting in fail-proof VOC methodology for our clients. Implementing TIP across an organization will create a real discriminator in client relationships and execution.”

About Transitions in Progress, LLC

Transitions in Progress (TIP), LLC was founded in 2007. The patented TIP Assessment® process pinpoints areas for improvement between organizationally dependent entities. As a feed for change management and to invigorate established relationships, the TIP Assessment® process creates a trusted environment to extract simmering employee and customer pain points. The repeatable process leverages analysis of critical needs data to ensure rapid, targeted problem resolution, infuses bounce to dormant relationships and creates resilient and beneficially dependent interfaces. Learn more at www.tip-assessment.com

Carla Villarreal, CEO and President