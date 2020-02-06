GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of January 2020, compared to traffic figures for January 2019.



During January 2020, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 13.1%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 11.9%, while international passenger traffic increased by 14.5%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Guadalajara 803.2 878.0 9.3% Tijuana* 455.3 510.7 12.2% Puerto Vallarta 122.4 148.7 21.5% Los Cabos 134.5 152.1 13.1% Montego Bay 0.6 0.6 -4.3% Guanajuato 163.4 168.0 2.9% Hermosillo 126.2 148.8 17.9% Mexicali 92.3 110.4 19.6% La Paz 72.2 79.3 9.9% Morelia 38.6 48.6 25.9% Aguascalientes 46.8 53.7 14.7% Los Mochis 28.3 32.2 13.8% Manzanillo 8.9 9.1 2.7% Total 2,092.7 2,340.3 11.8%

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Guadalajara 382.1 423.7 10.9% Tijuana* 259.3 300.4 15.9% Puerto Vallarta 409.1 405.8 -0.8% Los Cabos 325.6 354.8 9.0% Montego Bay 439.2 445.2 1.4% Guanajuato 66.1 66.8 1.2% Hermosillo 6.6 7.9 18.4% Mexicali 0.5 0.6 27.5% La Paz 1.0 1.1 4.2% Morelia 37.5 42.9 14.4% Aguascalientes 17.6 21.2 20.3% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 -10.6% Manzanillo 11.3 10.9 -4.2% Total 1,956.7 2,081.9 6.4%

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Guadalajara 1,185.3 1,301.7 9.8% Tijuana* 714.6 811.2 13.5% Puerto Vallarta 531.5 554.4 4.3% Los Cabos 460.2 506.9 10.2% Montego Bay 439.8 445.8 1.4% Guanajuato 229.4 234.9 2.4% Hermosillo 132.8 156.7 18.0% Mexicali 92.7 111.0 19.7% La Paz 73.2 80.4 9.8% Morelia 76.2 91.6 20.2% Aguascalientes 64.5 74.9 16.2% Los Mochis 28.9 32.8 13.3% Manzanillo 20.2 20.0 -1.2% Total 4,049.4 4,422.2 9.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Tijuana 255.5 297.2 16.3%

Kingston Airport (in thousands):



Passengers Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.8 N/A International N/A 158.5 N/A Total N/A 159.2 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Passengers Jan-19 Jan-20 % Change Domestic 2,092.7 2,341.1 11.9% International 1,956.7 2,240.3 14.5% Total 4,049.4 4,581.4 13.1%

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In January 2020, the number of seats available increased by 11.3% compared to January 2019; while load factors for the month decreased by 140 basis points, from 81.2% in January 2019 to 79.8% in January 2020.



The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 159.2 thousand passengers at January 2020, a 13.1% increase compared to January 2019. Coronavirus: On January 9, 2020 the Mexican Center for Disease Control released a Preventive Travel Warning to China. The alert did not impact GAP’s passenger traffic. Any effects in passenger traffic and operations related to this situation will depend on the length of the sanitary crisis and perception by tourism passengers over the control of this epidemic.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

