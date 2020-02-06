”2019 was characterized by strong performance in our large listed companies and high activity in our portfolio including new and follow-on investments in exciting growth companies. We ended the year with a strong balance sheet providing us with the foundation needed to execute on our strategy”

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

2019: A YEAR OF PIVOTING OUR PORTFOLIO TOWARDS GROWTH

Doubled down on our healthcare strategy by investing SEK 2.0bn into Livongo, Babylon, Cedar and VillageMD

Built leadership position in Nordic online groceries by investing SEK 1.2bn into MatHem and Kolonial

Distributed our entire SEK 16.5bn shareholding in Millicom to our shareholders, corresponding to SEK 60 per share

Monetized a 5% stake in Zalando generating gross proceeds of SEK 5.9bn, with our retained shareholding amounting to SEK 30.8bn per end of 2019

Amended our shareholder remuneration policy, ceasing to pay ordinary cash dividends in favor of paying out excess capital generated by our investment activities in the form of extraordinary dividends

Full-year investments of SEK 4.6bn whereof SEK 1.6bn into two new growth companies and SEK 3.0bn in follow-on investments in the high-performing businesses of our unlisted and early growth portfolio, in line with our capital allocation framework

Full-year divestments of SEK 6.2bn, whereof SEK 5.9bn from Zalando and SEK 128m from Westwing

FINANCIAL POSITION

Net Asset Value of SEK 73.3bn (SEK 265 per share), down 1% in the quarter and up 31% in 2019, including dividends paid

Net debt position of SEK 0.9bn, corresponding to a leverage of 1.3% of Portfolio Value by the end of 2019

ORGANIZATION

Kinnevik has appointed Anna Stenberg as Chief People and Platform Officer, a new role in Kinnevik’s management team

