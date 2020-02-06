To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           6th of February 2020
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no.11/2020



Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for April 1st 2020 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 24th of February through Thursday, 27th of February  2020 for loans in Cover pool E, and Friday the 28th of February for loans in Cover Polll S. The bonds are offered for sale with 1st of April 2020 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.

Jyske Realkredit shall only refinance SDO borrowers, and the sale will be carried out via Bloomberg’s auction system.

The bonds to be refinanced are specified in the table below:

 OpenCloseAllocationNaveISINAmount mio.LCR
Monday 24th of February09:0009.3009:351% Jykre 1/10-2020 SDODK00093968481.5001B
 10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2022 SDODK00093981171.000-
        
Tuesday 25th of February09:0009:3009:351% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDODK00093980341.4501B
 10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910211.5001B
 13:0013.3013:351% Jykre 1/4-2025 SDODK00093912941.3501B
        
Wednesday 26th February09:0009:3009:351% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDODK00093980341.4501B
 10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910211.5001B
 13:0013.3013:351% Jykre 1/4-2025 SDODK00093912941.3501B
        
Thursday  27th  February09:0009:3009:351% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDODK00093980341.4501B
 10:0010:3010:351% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDODK00093910211.5001B
        
Friday 28th February10:3011:2011:251% Jykre 1/10-2029 SDODK00093971431401A

Bids for the offered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price correct up either two or three decimals depending on the tenor of the bond offered. Bids above the fixing price will be settled in full at the fixing price. Bids at the fixing price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

Jyske Realkredit’s daily bond sales in relation to the disbursement of new mortgage loans, purchases of bonds in relation to redemption of existing mortgage loans and purchases for the investment of surplus liquidity will be executed in parallel with the above mentioned sales.

If technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction, a stock exchange announcement will be issued, detailing how the auction will be carried out in practice.

Jyske Realkredit reserves the right to amend or cancel the offering announced.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.


The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails