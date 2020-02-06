SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Avaya to accelerate digital transformation of customer engagement.



Today’s customers seek instant gratification and demand digital-first experiences across touchpoints. For example, a customer may receive a promotional SMS-based offer from her bank, choose to instantly engage with a conversational virtual assistant via messaging, get qualified as a hot lead, and get connected in real-time to chat with a banker. The banker would then engage via chat, video, and cobrowse to help her complete an online loan application form—from interest to purchase in minutes, across multiple touchpoints!

eGain has entered into an OEM agreement with Avaya to offer an integrated customer engagement solution for Avaya clients. “Modernizing customer engagement is the #1 priority for digital leaders1,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Partnering with Avaya, we will help clients rapidly operationalize scalable digital strategies, delivering effortless customer experiences.”

More details are available at www.eGain.com/eGain-for-Avaya.

About eGain

eGain omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver optimized customer journeys. To find out more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com .

