HERNDON, Va., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISeeYouCare has entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Unissant, Inc. for the company’s award-winning Universal Smart Health Card Data Management System. In addition to expanding ISeeYouCare’s footprint in the State and Federal Healthcare space, Unissant shall also provide operational and maintenance technical support services in support of all collaborative deployments.



The Smart Health Card utilizes smart-chip technology in conjunction with the My eMHR Personal Health Records system, a cloud-based universal personal health records system that is owned and controlled by the patient/consumer and which is C-CDA, CCD, CDA, CCR and XML capable. It pulls medical records from every certified Electronic Health Records system in North America; these records are then parsed, normalized and aggregated into one unified medical record onto a smart chip embedded in the card and made available to every provider at any point of care. ISeeYouCare has solved the interoperability problem that has plagued the North American Healthcare system for decades. The result: the solution provides the patient control of and access to all of their medical records. This in turn empowers both the patient and the physician throughout the continuum of care.

The primary purpose for the development of the Smart Health Card is to fulfill the mission statement of ISeeYouCare: “Creating technologies that place physicians in the optimum position of having every piece of historical medical data on any given patient available to them, absent not one piece, that if known, would alter their diagnosis and subsequent treatment of that patient.” – Robert E. Higgs, Founder/President/CEO of ISeeYouCare, Inc.

“We are very excited about being able to bring this patient-centered cloud-based data interoperability platform to the Federal Health market,” says Ken Bonner, President of Unissant Inc. “This platform provides a revolutionary solution to interoperability, capitalizing on existing patient portals for accessing medical records data. We see great promise with this platform and look forward to working closely with ISeeYouCare and our Federal Health clients to implement this for all federal health insurance beneficiaries.”

About ISeeYouCare

ISeeYouCare, Inc. is a software development and Telemedicine/Telehealth solutions provider for the healthcare industry. Over the last ten years, the company has developed the largest eco-system of patient-centric, data-driven healthcare solutions of its kind. Our commitment to developing and advocating for change in the US Healthcare System is unrivaled as evidenced by the development of some of the most disruptive technologies in the world. www.icucare.com

About Unissant, Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA Health IT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF). www.unissant.com

