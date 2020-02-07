PRESS RELEASE
February 7, 2020
Financial highlights
Jan – Dec 2019 (Jan – Dec 2018)
Q4 2019 (Q4 2018)
Business highlights in Q4 2019
Significant events after the reporting period
Comments from the CEO
“Saniona has reached an important inflection point in its development, poised for the approval and commercialization of Tesomet in the rare CNS disorders Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and Hypothalamic Obesity (HO). We made significant progress towards our strategic targets in 2019, with positive and encouraging Phase 2a results with Tesomet in PWS and a continuing Phase 2 trial in HO. This underpins our commitment to bringing Tesomet to the market and to becoming a leading rare disease company, focusing on diseases of the central nervous system by developing new treatments that address significant unmet medical needs,” says Rami Levin, President & CEO of Saniona.
About Saniona
Saniona (OMX: SANION) focuses on research and development of drugs to treat rare diseases of the central nervous system. Saniona intends to independently develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. The company currently has three proprietary programs in clinical development and four clinical development programs in partnership. Saniona’s drug discovery platform is focused on ion channel research and the company has a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Saniona’s partners include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics.
