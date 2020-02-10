ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will attend the following investor conferences in February:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2nd Annual Oncology Day. MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat with the analyst in New York City on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat with the analyst in New York City on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of the fireside chats may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

