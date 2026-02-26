MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA). MacroGenics’ President and CEO, Eric Risser, will participate in a hybrid presentation and fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, at 3:10 pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL). Mr. Risser will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, at 1:40 pm ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

The Citizens 2026 Life Sciences Conference (Miami, FL). Mr. Risser will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:45 am ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL). Mr. Risser will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 am ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcasts on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

