ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|3-Feb-20
|54,558
|257.26
|14,035,320.47
|4-Feb-20
|51,891
|266.60
|13,384,170.70
|5-Feb-20
|46,877
|276.38
|12,955,830.57
|6-Feb-20
|47,850
|278.94
|13,347,459.87
|7-Feb-20
|29,731
|277.99
|8,265,026.53
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
