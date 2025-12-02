ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
24-Nov-2542,618€848.71€36,170,122
25-Nov-2541,979€861.61€36,169,648
26-Nov-2540,514€892.77€36,169,668
27-Nov-2540,165€900.52€36,169,374
28-Nov-2540,304€897.42€36,169,442

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

