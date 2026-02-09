ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
2-Feb-2620,957€1,192.95€25,000,667
3-Feb-2620,544€1,216.94€25,000,733
4-Feb-2621,230€1,177.57€24,999,715
5-Feb-2621,795€1,145.40€24,964,064
6-Feb-2621,504€1,164.26€25,036,165

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

