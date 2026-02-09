ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|2-Feb-26
|20,957
|€1,192.95
|€25,000,667
|3-Feb-26
|20,544
|€1,216.94
|€25,000,733
|4-Feb-26
|21,230
|€1,177.57
|€24,999,715
|5-Feb-26
|21,795
|€1,145.40
|€24,964,064
|6-Feb-26
|21,504
|€1,164.26
|€25,036,165
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771