ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-Feb-26 20,164 €1,239.86 €25,000,444 24-Feb-26 19,697 €1,269.23 €24,999,964 25-Feb-26 19,405 €1,288.30 €24,999,473 26-Feb-26 19,639 €1,271.69 €24,974,814 27-Feb-26 20,411 €1,226.12 €25,026,243

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

