ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|23-Feb-26
|20,164
|€1,239.86
|€25,000,444
|24-Feb-26
|19,697
|€1,269.23
|€24,999,964
|25-Feb-26
|19,405
|€1,288.30
|€24,999,473
|26-Feb-26
|19,639
|€1,271.69
|€24,974,814
|27-Feb-26
|20,411
|€1,226.12
|€25,026,243
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
