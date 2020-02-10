TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lea M. Ray to its Board of Directors.



Lea M. Ray is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA") and brings with her a great deal of corporate leadership and financial management experience. She is a both a CPA and ICD.D certified director and she will Chair the Company's Audit Committee. Lea is a seasoned board member who serves on multiple boards for public, private and not-for-profit organizations in leadership roles, including chair of audit committees for several TSX listed companies. Her knowledge of board governance, regulatory affairs and capital markets makes her an ideal candidate for the Audit Committee Chair position. Lea’s financial experience with global corporations began with PricewaterhouseCoopers and she is a former Vice-President Corporate Finance of Warner Bros. Entertainment Canada Inc. Her education includes a Bachelor of Commerce from Odette School of Business, University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. In her free time, Lea is a member of the Ontario Beekeepers’ Association and a volunteer for several other conservation/environmental groups.

“We are excited to add Lea to our Board of Directors and to Chair our Audit Committee,” expressed Peter van der Gracht, Chairman of the Board of Patriot One. “Lea’s extensive strategic and business judgement, gained particularly through her previous board chair and committee chair roles on TSX-listed companies, makes her an ideal fit for this deployment and growth phase of Patriot One. In addition to the Audit Committee, Lea will become a member of the Board’s Governance Committee, and will help ensure the Company stays compliant with regulatory, capital and accounting practices.”

“I am honored to be joining the board of such an impressive, innovative and forward-thinking company” explained Lea Ray. “Being part of a team creating the solutions to address and pre-emptively stop terrorist and active assailant tragedies the world has suffered from these past few decades is very humbling. I look forward to working with such a distinguished and passionate board, leadership team and staff in making Patriot One’s global vision of building safer communities a reality.”

Lea Ray began her duties as a Director on Patriot One’s Board last Friday, February 7, 2020.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

