Xtract One Secures SmartGateway Contract with Leading Nationwide Healthcare Provider to Bolster Safety at Clinics Across the Midwest

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that a leading nationwide healthcare provider with close to 600 clinics has selected Xtract One’s SmartGateway solution to enhance safety and security at its health centers. The deployment will begin at five locations in Minnesota’s Minneapolis-St. Paul area, with plans to initially expand into additional clinics across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The healthcare provider turned to Xtract One in response to the heightened safety concerns of today’s world and healthcare environments, and a prioritized focus on protecting patients, doctors, and staff. As organizations navigate escalated threat levels, the organization’s leadership accelerated plans to implement modern security technologies that could help deter and detect threats without compromising the dignified, compassionate experience its health centers are known for. SmartGateway was ultimately selected for its modern, non-invasive technology and sleek design that protects individuals without creating a cold, intimidating experience.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe when they seek care, and that includes the patients, providers, and staff who walk through this organization’s doors every day,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We are honored to support this leading healthcare provider as it strengthens clinic security across multiple states, and eventually throughout the country, as part of our commitment to delivering unobtrusive, intelligent solutions that help healthcare organizations reduce risk and focus on delivering exceptional care.”

The decision to move quickly on this deployment came from a very real concern for the safety of the clinic’s patients, clinicians, and staff. The organization needed a solution that could help identify potential threats before they enter the health centers, without creating an environment that feels like a cold security checkpoint. Xtract One’s SmartGateway offers the right balance of aesthetic design, protection, and compassion healthcare organizations need in today’s world.

SmartGateway elevates security operations by delivering fast, accurate weapons detection tailored for high-throughput environments. Using advanced AI-powered multi-sensor technology, the system discreetly scans individuals for weapons and other prohibited items without requiring them to remove personal belongings, enabling a smooth, dignified entry experience. Unlike traditional metal detectors, SmartGateway is designed to be welcoming, non-intrusive, and privacy-conscious, reducing false alerts and streamlining the screening process. Backed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), the SmartGateway portfolio demonstrates proven effectiveness in protecting public spaces against modern threats.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.