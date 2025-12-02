Xtract One Selected to Support Nova Scotia Health in Creating Safer Environments for Patients and Staff

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway has been selected by Nova Scotia Health to strengthen security measures and provide AI-powered weapons detection across facilities province-wide, with an initial order of 25 systems.

Nova Scotia Health, in tandem with its nurses’ union, is working to modernize and strengthen security across its facilities to ensure a safe environment for all patients, visitors, and staff. Adopting and deploying advanced technologies like SmartGateway is an important step toward achieving that goal. By helping to limit the number of potentially dangerous items entering their hospitals, this technology supports its commitment to providing safe and secure health care. Xtract One was selected for its proven efficacy to accurately detect knives, a top priority for the organization. Previously tested in Truro, Nova Scotia, over a 12-day trial period, SmartGateway successfully scanned 7,400 individuals entering the facility and detected 49 prohibited items during that period, mostly pocket knives and box cutters.

“Violence against healthcare workers is a challenge that persists and demands addressing. By deploying SmartGateway, Nova Scotia Health is setting an important example for what it means to take meaningful action to protect frontline healthcare workers, patients, and visitors,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This installation marks another key step in our expanding work with Canadian healthcare organizations, having deployed in Manitoba earlier this year. We look forward to continuing to deliver effective threat detection as more providers take proactive measures to prioritize security and peace of mind for their teams.”

“Our goal is to deliver first class healthcare, and ensuring the safety of all who enter our facilities is a critical step in providing that service,” said Dean Stienburg, Director of Security for Nova Scotia Health. “With SmartGateway, we’re making tangible strides in bolstering our overall approach to security. We were impressed by the system’s effectiveness during the trial period and are looking forward to the deployment helping us mitigate and respond to the threats of today’s environment.”

SmartGateway delivers fast, discreet, and accurate individual screening, utilizing AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan for weapons and other prohibited items upon entry. This technology replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and mitigates the need for individuals to remove personal items. This prioritizes individual privacy and comfort, all while maximizing security screening outcomes. SmartGateway is designed to enable seamless passage through checkpoints and promote the uninterrupted flow of movement.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Health provides health services to Nova Scotians and some specialized services to Maritimers and Atlantic Canadians. Nova Scotia Health’s team of health professionals includes employees, physicians, learners and volunteers who work in hospitals, health centres and community-based programs across the province. A hub of cutting-edge discovery and innovation, the organization partners with the IWK Health Centre and other academic institutions, including Dalhousie University, to create a world-leading research environment. Nova Scotia Health works in partnership with community groups, schools, governments, foundations and auxiliaries and community health boards.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

