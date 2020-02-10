Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2019 and the annual report for 2019 on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no .

Presentation

09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com .

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com .

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act