ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, announced its CEO, Steve Cooper, discussed the company’s award-winning AI on the Fly® technology, major design wins and outlook for 2020 in a recently published far-ranging interview with The Wall Street Resource.



The audio webcast of the interview is available here and in the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

As discussed in the interview, OSS recently reported that it expects to post fourth quarter 2019 revenue of approximately $18.4 million, an increase of 28% as compared to the same year ago quarter. For the full year, the company expects record revenue of approximately $58.3 million, up of 57% over 2018. Revenue in both periods is expected to exceed the top ranges of the company’s previously issued guidance.

The company reported that its record growth in 2019 resulted from growth of major customers, new design win revenue and revenue from acquisitions. It also reflects its expanding presence in the worldwide market for specialized high-performance edge computing.



About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing building blocks and platforms for OEMs that provide edge systems to scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals for their mission critical applications. These specialized platforms include customized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, expansion systems and storage software. The products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

