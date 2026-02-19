OSS Announces $10.5 Million in New Awards to Support U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Program

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced aggregate new awards of $10.5 million from the U.S. Navy and a leading U.S.-based prime defense contractor in support of the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft. OSS expects these awards to contribute to revenue in 2026 and to continue into 2027.

Under the terms of the contract, OSS will deliver rugged data storage units to support the C5ISR mission capabilities onboard the P-8A Poseidon. These units are designed and manufactured by OSS and incorporate hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage. The design enables rapid removal and replacement for secure data offload and analysis in demanding airborne environments.

“These latest awards represent the largest aggregate orders to date tied to the P-8A platform and, we believe, further reinforces OSS’s role within this important military program,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “With these latest wins, OSS has secured more than $65 million in total contracted revenue associated with this mission-critical aircraft to-date, including over $23 million awarded since the beginning of 2025. We believe this continued program investment reflects the reliability and performance of our rugged storage solutions and underscores OSS’s role in enabling C5ISR capabilities across advanced airborne platforms.”

The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft used for anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. OSS’s storage solutions play a key role in enabling secure, high-speed data capture and transfer necessary for the aircraft’s advanced sensor suite.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many innovative solutions for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



