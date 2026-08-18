OSS Establishes New U.S. Navy Relationship with $1.3 Million Rugged Data Storage Order

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has received a new $1.3 million award from the U.S. Navy. The award establishes a new relationship for OSS with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA), which is home to the Navy’s cutting-edge fleet training systems development and resident experts in cyber and intelligence engineering, fleet readiness and fleet support operations across surface Navy programs. The award further expands OSS’ growing presence across U.S. Department of Defense research, development, and next-generation technology organizations.

Under the award, OSS will deliver its Gen5 ruggedized, 3U, short-depth server (SDS), engineered for shipboard deployment, serving as a data recorder that continuously captures network traffic. The 3U, SDS allows operators to swap entire storage canisters rather than individual drives, enabling recorded data to be offloaded quickly. A key requirement of the application is the ability to record at rates exceeding 50 gigabytes per second (GB/s), a requirement that OSS’s 3U, SDS meets. Capturing network traffic at that rate, without dropping data, allows the servers to deliver the mission record that the U.S. Navy needs to evaluate systems and detect threats.

Deliveries for the new award are expected to contribute to revenue in 2026. OSS expects approximately an aggregate of $2.5 million in potential follow-on orders over the next four years.

“This award establishes an important new relationship for OSS within the U.S. Navy and we believe further strengthens our position with Department of Defense research and development organizations evaluating next-generation compute and storage architectures,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. “Capturing network traffic at these speeds without losing data is critical to how the Navy evaluates its systems and detects threats and is exactly what our platforms are purpose built to meet. We believe these early engagements are particularly valuable because they position OSS alongside customers as new platforms are developed, creating opportunities to support programs as they transition from initial deployment to broader production.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of deliveries and revenue recognition under the U.S. Navy order; the potential for, timing and amount of any follow-on orders over the next four years; the potential expansion of OSS' relationship with the U.S. Navy and other U.S. Department of Defense organizations; the performance and capabilities of OSS' products, including their ability to satisfy applicable customer and performance requirements; and opportunities for OSS to support programs as they progress from initial development and deployment to broader production. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Potential follow-on orders are not committed and may be subject to customer requirements, procurement decisions, program changes, available government funding and other factors outside the Company's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any follow-on orders or future program awards will be received, or, if received, as to their timing or amount; that deliveries or revenue recognition will occur when anticipated; that programs will progress to broader deployment or production; or that the Company's products will perform as expected or satisfy all applicable customer, technical and performance requirements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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One Stop Systems, Inc.

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