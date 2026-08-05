One Stop Systems Reports Q2 2026 Results

Second quarter of 2026 revenue increased 62.3% year-over-year to $9.3 million

Second-quarter bookings reached $15.1 million, representing the highest quarterly bookings in the Company’s history

Company raises full year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 25% to 30%

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ("OSS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), autonomy and sensor processing at the edge, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Second-quarter and six-month comparisons are to the same year-ago periods unless otherwise noted. On December 30, 2025, the Company closed a definitive agreement to sell all assets and operations of Bressner Technology GmbH. All operations, assets, and liabilities associated with the sale of Bressner have been classified as discontinued operations.

“OSS delivered another quarter of strong year-over-year revenue growth, which accelerated to 62.3% in the second quarter from 55.0% in the first quarter, reflecting continued execution against our multi-year strategic plan and growing demand for rugged, enterprise-class compute at the edge,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “I am pleased to report that we also achieved the strongest quarterly bookings results in our history, with second quarter bookings reaching $15.1 million. This produced a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x for the quarter and 1.7x year-to-date, which we believe provides strong support for continued growth. Our year-to-date results have benefited from important program-of-record activity, including a new intelligence platform for the U.S. Department of Defense that is expected to generate approximately $44 million over the next four years.”

“Our momentum also reflects a growing portion of revenue and bookings generated across an increasingly diverse range of defense and commercial customers. This includes mission-critical defense applications across C5ISR, sensor fusion, and autonomy programs serving both defense and commercial markets, and niche data center, robotics and medical applications. Many of these opportunities originated as development initiatives over the past several years and are now increasingly transitioning into larger scale, multi-year production orders. We believe this broadening activity demonstrates that OSS is gaining market share and becoming an increasingly important technology partner for organizations that require enterprise-class compute in demanding and rugged environments,” continued, Mr. Knowles.

“Given our strong start to the year, continued bookings momentum and expanding program activity, we are increasing our full-year revenue guidance. Overall, we believe OSS is well positioned to deliver sustained growth and create meaningful long-term shareholder value for years to come,” concluded Mr. Knowles.

2026 Second-Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue from continuing operations increased 62.3% to $9.3 million, from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales to a medical imaging OEM of liquid-cooled server products to support a breast cancer screening application, as the customer moved from initial prototypes in 2025 to production in 2026; sales with a new customer for short-depth server products engineered for military applications onboard naval vessels and aircraft; and sales with a new customer for compute products to support autonomous construction and mining equipment.

Gross margin from continuing operations was 39.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 41.3% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by product mix, including a higher level of customer-funded development, early prototype and low-rate initial production activities, partially offset by more favorable manufacturing absorption due to higher production volume and higher usage of reserved inventory to fulfill customer orders.

During the second quarter of 2026, OSS recorded a $6.25 million charge related to the settlement of a legacy commercial dispute involving a former customer relationship and events dating back several years ago. The one-time settlement does not constitute an admission of liability, is unrelated to the Company’s current operations or growth programs and fully resolves the dispute.

Total operating expenses from continuing operations increased 129.8% to $11.3 million, and included a $6.25 million legal settlement charge described above. Excluding the legal settlement, total operating expenses from continuing operations increased 2.9% to $5.1 million. This increase was predominantly attributable to higher general and administrative and marketing and selling expenses and partially offset by lower R&D expenses.

The Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $7.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to a loss from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year period. The Company reported a non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, from continuing operations, a non-GAAP metric, was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss, from continuing operations, of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Net cash used in continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $0.6 million, compared to net cash used in continuing operations of $2.8 million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $31.4 million, and total working capital of $38.1 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $31.2 million, restricted cash of $2.2 million and total working capital of $45.3 million at December 31, 2025.

2026 First-Half Financial Summary

Total revenue from continuing operations increased 58.8% to $17.4 million, compared to $11.0 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by revenue generated from new customers in 2026 and from higher production volume with certain existing customers.

Gross margin from continuing operations was 44.9%, as compared to 43.3% in the prior year. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily driven by engineering efficiencies realized on certain of our customer-funded development programs and more favorable manufacturing absorption due to higher production volume.

Total operating expenses increased 67.5% to $16.2 million, and included a $6.25 million charge related to the legal settlement charge described above. Excluding the legal settlement, total operating expenses increased 2.7% to $9.9 million. This increase was predominantly attributable to higher personnel and professional services costs, offset by lower research and development expenses.

OSS reported a loss from continuing operations of $7.7 million, or $0.31 per share, as compared to a loss from continuing operations of $4.8 million, or $0.22 per share, in the prior year. The Company reported non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $3.7 million, or $0.17 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, from continuing operations, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $0.2 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss, from continuing operations, of $3.4 million in the prior year period.

Income from Discontinued Operations, net of Income Taxes

Income from discontinued operations consists of income from the Company’s Bressner Technologies subsidiary, which was sold on December 30, 2025. Income from discontinued operations also includes the gain recognized on the sale.

The Company recorded no income or loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to income of $0.5 million in the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $0.2 million, compared to income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, of $0.7 million in the prior year. The loss in the current year period was due to post-transaction adjustments to the gain on sale of the Bressner business for final net working capital balances.

2026 Full Year Outlook

The Company is executing a strategic plan targeting both commercial and defense markets, aiming to provide integrated solutions and establish OSS as a platform incumbent on large, multi-year programs. This approach is expected to drive long-term value by increasing predictable, recurring revenue and building a strong, multi-year backlog.

Based on its current performance and business outlook, OSS is increasing its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance. The Company’s expectations for 2026 reflect expected continued growth across its core defense and commercial markets and expected higher customer-funded development revenue compared with 2025. The Company also continues to monitor potential supply chain constraints affecting certain components, including memory, and the current outlook for the federal government budget. Changes in these assumptions could positively or negatively affect OSS’s 2026 results.

For the full year of 2026, OSS expects:

Revenue growth of 25% to 30%, compared to prior guidance of 20% to 25%

Gross margin of approximately 40%

Positive EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of planned strategic investments in personnel and research and development to support continued growth and technology leadership



Conference Call

OSS will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2026, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 22300 (required for entry)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764322&tp_key=470bf5a9b7

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2026, through August 19, 2026.

Toll-free replay: 1-844-512-2921

International replay: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 1122300

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expense, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, government funded programs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the impact of the legal settlement agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Our adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. Our adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

EBITDA from Continuing Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026 2025 Loss from continuing operations $ (7,319,659 ) $ (2,474,151 ) $ (7,682,247 ) $ (4,753,545 ) Legal settlement 6,250,000 - 6,250,000 - Depreciation 182,465 195,657 366,616 390,437 Amortization of right-of-use assets net of change in operating lease liability (4,946 ) (2,033 ) (10,153 ) (4,065 ) Stock-based compensation expense 861,213 483,350 1,516,341 1,061,755 Interest income (314,690 ) (50,296 ) (610,828 ) (123,362 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (345,617 ) $ (1,847,473 ) $ (170,271 ) $ (3,428,780 ) EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ - $ 453,421 $ (157,274 ) $ 715,181 Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale - - 157,274 - Depreciation - 31,504 - 60,572 Amortization of right-of-use assets net of change in operating lease liability - 53,909 53,909 Stock-based compensation expense - 32,424 - 66,580 Interest expense - 13,690 - 27,876 Interest income - - - 555 Provision for income taxes - 224,188 - 333,654 Adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 809,137 $ - $ 1,258,327 Consolidated EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss $ (7,319,659 ) $ (2,020,730 ) $ (7,839,521 ) $ (4,038,364 ) Legal settlement 6,250,000 - 6,250,000 - Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale - - 157,274 - Depreciation 182,465 227,161 366,616 451,009 Amortization of right-of-use assets net of change in operating lease liability (4,946 ) 51,876 (10,153 ) 49,844 Stock-based compensation expense 861,213 515,774 1,516,341 1,128,335 Interest expense - 13,690 - 27,876 Interest income (314,690 ) (50,296 ) (610,828 ) (122,807 ) Provision for income taxes - 224,188 - 333,654 Adjusted EBITDA $ (345,617 ) $ (1,038,336 ) $ (170,271 ) $ (2,170,453 )

(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding)

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with our peer company index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage our business and to evaluate our performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) as income or (loss) before amortization, government funded programs, impairment of long lived assets, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, and acquisition costs. Non-GAAP income (loss) also excludes the impact of the legal settlement agreement. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted income (loss) on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.



The following table reconciles non-GAAP net income and basic and diluted earnings per share:

Non- GAAP Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Loss from continuing operations $ (7,319,659 ) $ (2,474,151 ) $ (7,682,247 ) $ (4,753,545 ) Legal settlement 6,250,000 - 6,250,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 861,213 483,350 1,516,341 1,061,755 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (208,446 ) $ (1,990,801 ) $ 84,094 $ (3,691,790 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,841,334 21,687,808 24,761,553 21,534,925 Diluted 24,841,334 21,687,808 25,920,480 21,534,925 Non- GAAP Adjusted EPS from Discontinued Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ - $ 453,421 $ (157,274 ) $ 715,181 Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale - - 157,274 - Stock-based compensation expense - 32,424 - 66,580 Non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations $ - $ 485,845 $ - $ 781,761 Non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations per share: Basic $ - $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.04 Diluted $ - $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,841,334 21,687,808 24,761,553 21,534,925 Diluted 25,999,867 21,951,955 25,920,480 22,022,039 Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss $ (7,319,659 ) $ (2,020,730 ) $ (7,839,521 ) $ (4,038,364 ) Legal settlement 6,250,000 - 6,250,000 - Post-closing adjustments to gain on sale - - 157,274 - Stock-based compensation expense 861,213 515,774 1,516,341 1,128,335 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (208,446 ) $ (1,504,956 ) $ 84,094 $ (2,910,029 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,841,334 21,687,808 24,761,553 21,534,925 Diluted 24,841,334 21,687,808 25,920,480 21,534,925

(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding)

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include but are not limited to statements in this press release relating to the Company’s expected financial performance and outlook for 2026, including anticipated revenue growth, market share, gross margin and EBITDA expectations and shareholder value; anticipated demand trends across defense and commercial markets and technology leadership; expected customer-funded development activity; and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan and secure positions on large, multi-year programs. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to expected increases in sales, revenues and profitability, non-GAAP financial measures, our multi-year strategy, expected market growth, continued or new demand for our products, increase in margins, and operating expenses. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as those relating to current geopolitical conditions, defense spending changes, the Company’s ability to successfully scale production, manage program execution, and meet customer delivery schedules, semiconductor supply constraints, and customer concentration. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact





ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited Audited June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,279,139 $ 31,174,880 Restricted cash - 2,200,096 Short-term investments 14,128,617 - Accounts receivable, net 8,343,042 11,549,718 Inventories, net 13,864,197 5,420,439 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 557,124 472,884 Total current assets 54,172,119 50,818,017 Property and equipment, net 427,145 674,654 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,125,198 1,216,871 Deposits and other 35,073 38,093 Intangible assets, net 80,195 73,908 Total assets $ 55,839,730 $ 52,821,543 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,175,505 $ 1,716,389 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,669,622 3,630,130 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 244,859 219,097 Total current liabilities 16,089,986 5,565,616 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,122,275 1,249,862 Total liabilities 17,212,261 6,815,478 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

24,940,130 and 24,583,775 shares issued and outstanding 2,494 2,458 Additional paid-in capital 63,476,602 62,968,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,739 ) - Accumulated deficit (24,804,888 ) (16,965,367 ) Total stockholders’ equity 38,627,469 46,006,064 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,839,730 $ 52,821,543





ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars may not calculate due to rounding) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Product $ 8,405,014 $ 5,375,709 $ 15,469,262 $ 10,172,145 Customer funded development 943,537 385,002 1,948,900 795,376 9,348,551 5,760,711 17,418,162 10,967,521 Cost of revenue: Product 4,994,499 3,127,961 8,630,081 5,615,780 Customer funded development 703,014 250,879 969,484 600,661 5,697,513 3,378,840 9,599,565 6,216,441 Gross profit 3,651,038 2,381,871 7,818,597 4,751,080 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,453,864 1,907,425 4,898,609 3,815,809 Legal settlement 6,250,000 - 6,250,000 - Marketing and selling 1,765,955 1,658,753 3,342,917 3,265,629 Research and development 853,100 1,362,070 1,670,139 2,567,212 Total operating expenses 11,322,919 4,928,248 16,161,665 9,648,650 Loss from operations (7,671,881 ) (2,546,377 ) (8,343,068 ) (4,897,570 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 314,690 50,296 610,828 123,362 Other income, net 37,532 21,930 49,993 20,663 Total other income, net 352,222 72,226 660,821 144,025 Loss before income taxes (7,319,659 ) (2,474,151 ) (7,682,247 ) (4,753,545 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Loss from continuing operations (7,319,659 ) (2,474,151 ) (7,682,247 ) (4,753,545 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 453,421 (157,274 ) 715,181 Net loss (7,319,659 ) (2,020,730 ) (7,839,521 ) (4,038,364 ) Per share basis: Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Basic loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Diluted loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,841,334 21,687,808 24,761,553 21,534,925 Diluted 24,841,334 21,951,955 24,761,553 22,022,039





ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. (OSS)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (7,682,247 ) $ (4,753,545 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash provided

by (used in) continuing operating activities: Depreciation 366,616 390,437 Provision for (recovery from) credit losses 30,000 (100 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets 91,673 123,909 Stock-based compensation expense 1,516,341 1,061,755 Change in warranty reserves 40,000 - Change in inventory reserves (212,939 ) (394,386 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,176,676 449,564 Inventories (8,230,819 ) 588,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (84,240 ) 1,556 Security deposits 3,019 - Accounts payable 4,459,116 1,466,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,999,492 (1,580,362 ) Operating lease liabilities (101,826 ) (127,974 ) Net cash used in continuing operating activities (629,138 ) (2,773,914 ) Cash flows from continuing investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (125,393 ) (56,197 ) (Purchase) sale of marketable securities (14,175,356 ) 2,184,302 Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities (14,300,749 ) 2,128,105 Cash flows from continuing financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 188,204 1,000,780 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (1,196,880 ) (303,477 ) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities (1,008,676 ) 697,303 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations (15,938,563 ) 51,494 Net cash flow from discontinued operating activities (157,274.2 ) 1,269,614 Net cash flow from discontinued investing activities - (117,132 ) Net cash flow from discontinued financing activities - - Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations (157,274.2 ) 1,152,482 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 460,851 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16,095,837 ) 1,664,827 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period: 33,374,976 6,794,093 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 17,279,139 $ 8,458,920



