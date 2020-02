Landsbankinn hf. has published a supplement dated 10 February 2020 to the base prospectus for covered bond programme, dated 3 April 2019.

The supplement is available for viewing on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.com/covered-bonds . Printed copies of the supplement can be obtained at Landsbankinn‘s headquarters at Austurstraeti 11 in Reykjavik.