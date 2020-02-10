Maranello (Italy), 10 February 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees







Consideration excluding fees



(€) 03/02/2020 MTA 8,701 151.7621 1,320,482.40 04/02/2020 MTA 21,547 150.5871 3,244,700.46 05/02/2020 MTA 610 149.9129 91,446.85 06/02/2020 MTA 2,390 151.5688 362,249.35 07/02/2020 MTA 5,323 152.8711 813,733.10



Total







- 38,571 151.2176 5,832,612.16

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 7 February 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 64,131,086.12 for No. 422,652 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 2,945,229.74 (Euro 2,650,730.37*) for No. 17,613 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,837,872 common shares held in treasury as of 7 February 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.44% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,105,398 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 416,382,306.38.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment