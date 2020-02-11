CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq:CARG), a leading automotive shopping site, today announced the nationwide launch of its Real-time Performance Marketing (RPM) suite for dealerships to strengthen and optimize their digital marketing programs. Leveraging the power of CarGurus’ engaged, industry-leading car shopping audience of more than 38 million unique U.S. monthly visitors, RPM will help dealers drive more high-quality traffic to dealership websites and locations through multiple digital channels.

CarGurus RPM will empower dealerships with the ability to:

Target CarGurus audiences with an omnichannel approach, using channels like targeted display ads, paid search, social ads and retargeting ads

Improve their social marketing by exclusively reaching CarGurus shoppers on Facebook, a high-converting social platform

Maximize their digital marketing performance through real-time analysis that automatically adjusts campaigns and budget allocation across channels

“Dealerships work with CarGurus because of our track record as a proven digital marketing partner that is focused on pairing automotive shoppers and vehicles,” said Spencer Scott, SVP of Advertising and Digital Marketing at CarGurus. “CarGurus RPM combines our technical expertise with our robust audience to drive quality shoppers directly to dealerships. Our multi-channel digital marketing approach will help dealerships navigate today’s car buying environment where shoppers are universally going online but taking many different paths to find the right vehicle.”

Dealerships that adopt CarGurus’ RPM will be able to extend their digital reach by targeting shoppers who visited their CarGurus vehicle description pages and also those that viewed similar vehicles on other CarGurus pages. In addition, RPM’s digital campaigns will adapt quickly to reflect dealership inventory changes and consumer behaviors, so that shoppers are presented with the most accurate available inventory as possible.



More information about RPM can be found here and those interested in a demo of the suite can visit CarGurus at the NADA Show in Las Vegas on February 14-17 at booth 6209N.

About CarGurus

CarGurus is a global online automotive marketplace that uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals on new and used cars from top-rated dealers. Founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert (also a co-founder of TripAdvisor), CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. CarGurus also owns and operates as independent brands PistonHeads and Autolist in the U.K. and U.S., respectively.

